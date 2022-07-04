female-fan-goes-wild-as-davido-gifts-her-his-sneakers-and-₦2million-on-stage-(video)

A female fan went wild with excitement after she received a whopping sum of N2 million and a pair of sneakers from superstar singer Davido on stage.

During his performance at an event last night, July 3, the 30BG boss invited the lucky fan on stage to perform his hit track “Stand Strong” with him.

After the performance, Davido gave her his pair of Nike sneakers and asked one of his aides to give her N2 million.

The excessively thrilled woman leapt, bent, rolled on the stage, and later sprinted across the stage in enthusiasm, unsure of how else to express her joy.

Watch video below,

This is not the first time the DMW boss has extended his hands of kindness to a fan. He recently gifted a fan and upcoming DJ N1million, for making a video collection of his hit songs.

The fan, DJ PeeJay made a video compilation of Davido’s hit song and shared on the micro-blogging platform, Twitter.

In an updated tweet, the fan revealed that the Nigerian music sensation gifted him a sum of one million naira to appreciate him for the mind blowing video compilation.

His tweet reads, “DAVIDO JUST SENT ME 1 MILLION cos of the video I made on his birthday.”