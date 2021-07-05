‘felt-like-a-bomb’:-1-dead-in-michigan-explosion

Good Morning America

Man dies in fireworks accident after mortar shell explodes next to him

A man has died after in a tragic fireworks accident after a mortar shell exploded inside of a firework tube, sending shrapnel into the man’s body and killing him on site. The incident occurred at approximately 12:20 a.m. on Sunday, July 4, in Salamonie Township — about 95 miles northeast of Indianapolis — in Huntington County, Indiana, when first responders were called to the scene of a man reportedly suffering from an injury sustained while setting off fireworks, according to a statement from the Huntington County Coroner’s Office. When authorities arrived they say that they found the victim, 41-year-old Steven E. Sims of Hartford City, Indiana, with critical injuries to his abdomen after being struck by a firework.