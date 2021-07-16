Home WORLD NEWS Felicia becomes major hurricane in Pacific, far from land
WORLD NEWS

Felicia becomes major hurricane in Pacific, far from land

by Bioreports
written by Bioreports
felicia-becomes-major-hurricane-in-pacific,-far-from-land

MEXICO CITY (AP) — Hurricane Felicia grew into a major hurricane on Friday and forecasters said it was likely to strengthen further, but it was located far from land over the eastern Pacific.

The storm had maximum sustained winds of 115 mph (185 kph) early Friday, according to the U.S. National Hurricane Center, making it a Category 3 hurricane.

It was centered about 900 miles (1,450 kilometers) southwest of the southern tip of the Baja California Peninsula and was moving to the west at 9 mph (15 kph).

Forecasters said it was likely to gain more force on Friday before gradually weakening through the weekend.

0 comment
0
FacebookTwitterPinterestEmail

You may also like

‘Don’t be kept silent, we have to speak...

Biden comment hints at boosting travel between US...

Oregon wildfire forms ‘fire clouds’ that pose danger...

The Latest: Pfizer: US regulators OK ‘priority review’

63 criminal charges filed in deadly 2018 duck...

Team USA basketball: Bradley Beal to miss Tokyo...

Bucks minority owner Valerie Daniels-Carter: From HBCU to...

Open Championship: Louis Oosthuizen, back in the mix...

Covid-19: Delta Variant, Mask Mandates and Vaccine News...

Bay Area counties issue strong recommendation for indoor...

Leave a Reply