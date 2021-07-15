Feed Yeast Market Witnessing Significant Growth Between 2021 and 2027 – KSU | The Sentinel Newspaper – KSU | The Sentinel Newspaper

Yeast is well-known for converting sugar into alcohol and CO2.It is used in human nutrition and has wide applications in animal feed. As the domestic animals have large intestine, their gut micro biome plays a crucial role in the breakdown of cellulose into glucose. The addition of feed yeast in their diets improves further enhances the digestion and increases growth. The active dry yeast is fermented to obtain by-products such as oxygen, nitrogen, and CO2, and these yeast nutrients are used in the preparation of animal feed.

Saccharomyces spp. is widely used genus of yeast in the cattle feed to improve its performance. Carnivores get enough protein from their consumption only. Feed yeast provides adequate amount of nutrition to herbivores, as they cannot consume proteins in raw form.

Feed yeast has a neutral pH, which do not cause side effects to animals. Europe and North America are the most lucrative markets for feed yeast. It is expected that the Asia-Pacific region will become the most lucrative market during the forecast period.

Covid-19 scenario analysis

High demand for immunity boosting supplements is anticipated to provide ample opportunities for the feed yeast market post COVID-19.

Owing to closure of manufacturing units, the production is adversely affected.

Manufacturers are not able to utilize the current stock, due to disturbance in logistics.

Although after the worldwide implementation of lockdown, companies will opt for online distribution system, and the demand for yeast feed yeast to prevent animals from infection.

Top impacting factors: market scenario analysis, trends, drivers, and impact analysis

Rise in awareness about animal nutrition is fuelling the growth of feed yeast market. Feed yeast restricts the entry of several disease-causing pathogens such as bacteria, virus, fungi, and protozoa. It extends life span of animals and enhances their reproduction system. In addition to this, it makes animals active, and is safe for consumption as compared to other supplements and antibiotics. Key market players are experimenting with new products and opting for robust strategies, including mergers & acquisitions, collaborations, and joint ventures to extend their global footprint. They are considering animal health as a serious issue and launching new products, which can suit animals and do not cause any side effects.

However, high price associated with feed yeast acts as limiting factor of the market. Feed yeast is not popular, due to lack of awareness and availability of other traditional substitutes, which further hampers the global market growth.

Conversely, continuous research & development, increase in disposable income, investment in latest technologies, advancements in the fermentation process, quality standardization, and product suitability are anticipated to create a plethora of opportunities for the feed yeast market growth, globally.

