Home Business Fed’s Kashkari says many U.S. sectors struggling to adjust to reopening – CGTN
Business

Fed’s Kashkari says many U.S. sectors struggling to adjust to reopening – CGTN

by Bioreports
written by Bioreports
fed’s-kashkari-says-many-us.-sectors-struggling-to-adjust-to-reopening-–-cgtn

The Federal Reserve in Washington, United States. /CFP

The Federal Reserve in Washington, United States. /CFP

Minneapolis Federal Reserve President Neel Kashkari said many U.S. economic sectors faced rapidly rising prices and were struggling to adjust to reopening after the shutdown.

“Basically, what’s happening is the U.S. economy went through a very abrupt shutdown a year ago,” Kashkari told NPR in an interview published on Saturday.

“And now it’s going through a reopening, and you’re seeing many sectors of the economy struggle to make that adjustment.”

Kashkari said he agreed with Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell that the economy will return to a more normal pricing environment once it adjusts to the reopening.

“I’m not seeing any evidence yet that we’re going to have sustained high inflation beyond this reopening period, whether that’s six months or a year or 18 months. I’m not sure,” Kashkari said.

Kashkari said in late June he expected recent high inflation readings to be temporary and for Americans to return to the labor market in large numbers in the fall. 

Earlier this week, Powell pledged “powerful support” to complete the U.S. economic recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic but faced sharp questions in a hearing from Republican lawmakers concerned about recent spikes in inflation. 

0 comment
0
FacebookTwitterPinterestEmail

You may also like

Will the ECB shift its monetary stimulus guidance?...

Crypto Week at a Glance: Crypto market feels...

China administered 1.447 bln doses of COVID-19 vaccines...

McLaren Gets $760 Million From Investors Including Saudi...

How can you become a space tourist? –...

Rockset CEO on mission to bring real-time analytics...

Evaluate and Track Oil and Gas Pipeline Safety...

Axie Infinity: The Story of a Surging Gaming...

Electric car lithium demand powers mining revival in...

Amancio Ortega: Zara’s founder is worth $72 billion,...

Leave a Reply