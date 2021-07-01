feds-bust-large-north-shore-drug-ring

-
Associated Press Videos
Darren Walker on MacKenzie Scott criticism, giving
Darren Walker grew up Black, poor and gay in rural Texas. But as president of the Ford Foundation, today he’s one of the most influential people in the world. He recently spoke with AP about Ford’s initiative, Mackenzie Scott and philanthropy. (June 30)
-
-
Reuters Videos
Colombian authorities seize over six tons of cocaine
The cocaine was seized in an operation in the rural municipality of Samaniego in Colombia’s Narino province, close to the Pacific coast.Despite decades fighting drug trafficking, Colombia remains one of the world’s top producers of cocaine and faces constant pressure from the United States to reduce crops and production of the drug which has long financed Colombia’s internal armed conflict.The area occupied by coca crops – the chief ingredient in cocaine – in Colombia expanded to 245,000 hectares, or 605,408 acres, at the end of 2020, and cocaine production capacity rose to 1,010 metric tons a year, the U.S. Office of National Drug Control Policy (ONDCP) said last week.
-
Axios
Gates Foundation commits $2.1 billion toward gender equality
The Gates Foundation said Wednesday it will spend $2.1 billion on gender-equality work over the next five years, the Wall Street Journal reports.Why it matters: It’s one of the largest commitments the foundation has made to a cause in over 20 years of work, at about roughly $420 million a year. The funding is aimed at helping women get training and financial services, and elevating women into leadership roles in health, law and economics, per WSJ. Stay on top of the latest market trends and econ
-
The Daily Beast
Who the Hell Keeps Unplugging the Vaccine Fridges Right Before the Olympics?
Photo Illustration by Kelly Caminero/The Daily Beast/GettyTOKYO—All across Japan, it seems that some people may be pulling the plugs on refrigerators holding anti-COVID vaccines.While some of the incidents may be accidents, it appears that many of these reported cases were deliberate. And with thousands of doses already lost and the apparent sabotage showing no signs of slowing down, Japanese police are beginning to investigate why this is happening.Some are pointing fingers at anti-vaxxers and
-
NextShark
Daughter of WWII Concentration Camp Detainee Becomes First Asian American Female Episcopal Bishop
A 61-year-old woman, whose family suffered during World War II due to their Japanese ancestry, became the first Asian American woman consecrated as a bishop in the Episcopal Church earlier this year. Rev. Diana Akiyama, ordained as the 11th bishop of the Episcopal Diocese of Oregon on Jan. 30 in Portland, was elected out of four candidates during an online convention, according to Oregon Live. A graduate of the University of Oregon, Akiyama once considered pursuing a doctorate in clinical psychology but was eventually drawn to the priesthood.
-
Associated Press
House votes to remove Roger Taney bust, Confederate statues
The House voted Tuesday to approve a bill that would remove from the Capitol a bust of Roger Taney, the U.S. chief justice best known for an infamous pro-slavery decision, as well as statues of Jefferson Davis and others who served in the Confederacy. Democrats were unanimous in their support for the bill and were joined by 67 Republicans. Backers are hoping for a different outcome now that President Joe Biden is in the White House and Democrats control the Senate.
-
Reuters Videos
Families of Philippine drug war victims hold protest
Activists marched in Manila as they called for justice for the thousands that have been killed. Human rights groups accuse Duterte of inciting deadly violence and say police have murdered unarmed suspects and staged crime scenes on a massive scale.Philippine authorities say over 6,100 suspected drug dealers have been killed in the five years of the campaign, all of whom violently resisted arrest. Rights groups, however, say many were summarily executed.
-
-