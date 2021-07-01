feds-bust-large-north-shore-drug-ring

Associated Press

House votes to remove Roger Taney bust, Confederate statues

The House voted Tuesday to approve a bill that would remove from the Capitol a bust of Roger Taney, the U.S. chief justice best known for an infamous pro-slavery decision, as well as statues of Jefferson Davis and others who served in the Confederacy. Democrats were unanimous in their support for the bill and were joined by 67 Republicans. Backers are hoping for a different outcome now that President Joe Biden is in the White House and Democrats control the Senate.