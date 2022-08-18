Home Business Fed’s Bullard Leans Toward 0.75-Percentage-Point September Hike
Fed’s Bullard Leans Toward 0.75-Percentage-Point September Hike

Federal Reserve Bank of St. Louis President James Bullard said Thursday he is considering support for another large rate rise at the central bank’s policy meeting next month and added he isn’t ready to say the economy has seen the worst of the inflation surge.

“We should continue to move expeditiously to a level of the policy rate that will put significant downward pressure on inflation” and “I don’t really see why you want to drag out interest rate increases into next year,” Mr. Bullard said in a Wall Street Journal interview.

