Feds allege man obtained $2.6 million through stock scheme involving Irvine company – OCRegister

The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission filed an emergency complaint this week alleging a California man obtained about $2.6 million through a fraudulent scheme that persuaded investors to purchase thousands of shares of stock in an Irvine-based medical device company.

The complaint, filed Thursday, July 22, in U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of New York, alleges Charlie Abujudeh violated federal antifraud and registration provisions through the sale of Odyssey Group International shares.

The SEC is seeking an order to freeze Abujudeh’s assets as well as permanent injunctions and the return of funds obtained through the alleged fraud.

Abujudeh could not be reached Friday and officials with Odyssey did not return a phone call and email seeking comment.

The SEC says Odyssey is primarily “in the business of surgical & medical instruments & apparatus.”

High-pressure tactics

Abujudeh and others worked from August 2019 to September 2020 to fraudulently sell publicly available Odyssey stock and that of three other companies to investors by making misleading statements using high-pressure sales calls and email promotions, according to the complaint.

“The linchpin of Abujudeh’s schemes was his control of nearly all of the stock that was deposited with brokerage firms and available for public trading for each of these securities,” the complaint says. “This control enabled him to manipulate the market for these securities using a variety of deceptive tactics, most often through deceptive promotional campaigns that he funded and controlled.”

By August 2019, Abujudeh had amassed 2.5 million shares, constituting about 98% of Odyssey stock, the SEC said.

Abujudeh allegedly hired stock promoters, described in the complaint as the “phone room,” to tout Odyssey to potential investors using high-pressure sales tactics.

“Using these deceptive tactics, the phone room touting Odyssey on Abujudeh’s behalf convinced unwitting investors to purchase thousands of shares of Odyssey stock,” the complaint states.

However, the trading volume failed to meet Abujudeh’s expectations, so he and his associates allegedly fired the phone room workers and agreed to hire an individual they believed was more capable of running a successful operation.

Undercover sting

Abujudeh was unaware the person he was attempting to hire to manipulate the market for Odyssey shares so he could liquidate his shares at artificially inflated prices was actually working undercover for the FBI, the complaint states.

“Abujudeh orchestrated with the confidential witness two transactions in which Abujudeh believed he was selling stock to investors who had been recruited by the confidential witness,” the complaint says. “Abujudeh and the confidential witness coordinated the timing, offering price, and bidding price for these market transactions, which resulted in Abujudeh unwittingly selling 7,000 Odyssey shares to the FBI for approximately $15,840.”

Abujudeh received about $2.6 million in illicit proceeds by selling Odyssey stock to investors, according to the complaint.

Additionally, as Abujudeh closed in on liquidating all of his Odyssey shares about July 2020, he began paying a total of $350,000 to an Odyssey insider with whom he had been coordinating, the SEC alleges. The insider was not identified in the complaint.

The complaint should serve as a cautionary tale for investors, said Paul Levenson, director of the SEC’s Boston Regional Office.

“We have charged that Abujudeh’s schemes harmed investors,” he said in a statement. “All investors should educate themselves before investing and be particularly cautious when faced with unsolicited calls, high-pressure sales tactics and promotional email blasts.”