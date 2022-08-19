FedPoly Ede Student Lands In Prison For Attempted Murder, Armed Robbery In Osun

A 22-years-old man, Joy Akintunde has been remanded in Ilesa Correctional Centre by an Osogbo Magistrate Court over an alleged attempted murder and armed robbery in Ede.

Akintunde, a student of the Federal Polytechnic, Ede was said to have armed himself with gun and rob one Oyekola Abass of mobile phone, MP3 speakers and chargers all valued N1,107,000.

He was also accused of robbing one Buhari Ismail Akofe of clothes, wristwatches, eye glasses, bracelets, earings, bags and perfumes valued N4,980,000.

Also, the defendnant broke into the shop of one Adeleke Adebayo and stole electronics, POP ceiling lights all valued N238,000 and eight TV stands, frames, bedspreads, flower vase, office chair and rugs all valued N772,000 from the shop of one Adebayo Rasaq Adewale and stole

The defendant as well attempted to kill one Nureni Hamzat by inflicting a machete cut in his head and body.

According to the charge sheet obtained by Bioreports, the defendant committed the offence between the month of March and May, 2022 at about 2am at Ede, State of Osun.

The alleged offence, according to the police, contravene sections 1(1), 2(a)(b) of the Robbery and Firearms (Special provisions) Act Cap RII vol.14 of Federation of Nigeria, 2004 and sections 390(9) and 320 of the criminal code cap 34 vol.II, Laws of Osun State, 2002.

Meanwhile, the plea of the defendant was not taken by the court as the Magistrate’s Court lacked jurisdiction to entertain armed robbery related cases.

In his ruling, the presiding Magistrate, Oladipo, directed the prosecutor to duplicate the case file and send it to the Ministry of Justice for Director of public prosecutor’s advise.

She thereafter ordered that the accused person be remanded in Ilesa Correctional Centre.

The case was adjourned till October 4, 2022 for mention.