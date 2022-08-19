https://www.wsj.com/articles/fedex-shipping-contractor-turmoil-intensifies-as-peak-season-nears-11660901403
Spencer Patton, who runs a business that delivers packages on 225 routes, is urging other contractors to join a trade association he created. Diana King for The Wall Street Journal
Business owners whose companies deliver packages for FedEx Ground are preparing to voice their concerns at a Las Vegas expo
Tensions between FedEx Corp. and independent companies that help deliver its packages are escalating as more than 2,000 of its contractors gather in Las Vegas for an annual expo.
The networking event comes as many FedEx Ground contractors have been dueling with the company over everything from rising fuel costs to inaccurate shipping forecasts. Some contractors are lobbying the company for better pay, while others want to start discussions about coordinating a labor stoppage if their demands aren’t met.
