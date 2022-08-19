Tensions between FedEx Corp. and independent companies that help deliver its packages are escalating as more than 2,000 of its contractors gather in Las Vegas for an annual expo.

The networking event comes as many FedEx Ground contractors have been dueling with the company over everything from rising fuel costs to inaccurate shipping forecasts. Some contractors are lobbying the company for better pay, while others want to start discussions about coordinating a labor stoppage if their demands aren’t met.