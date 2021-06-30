Federline may request evaluation before Britney Spears’ conservatorship ends – Fox News

While Britney Spears can count on ex-husband Kevin Federline for support as she seeks to end her controversial conservatorship, he has concerns regarding the idea of her regaining full control of her life “without any expert evaluation,” according to his attorney.

Divorce lawyer Mark Vincent Kaplan shared Federline’s thoughts on Spears’ desire for the conservatorship to be terminated, exclusively telling Page Six that the DJ would likely have concerns due to decisions previously made in terms of the “Toxic” singer’s medical care.

“I’ve seen it reported that Britney wants [the conservatorship] terminated without any expert evaluation,” Kaplan told us. “One thing that I can imagine will engender a further dialogue should it be terminated is that I know she had revealed in the statement she made that she had been put on lithium, and I think, as you can imagine, lithium is regarded as a very powerful psychotropic medication.

“I have to hope that if some medical professional prescribed that for her that there was some condition or basis for that to be deemed an appropriate medical protocol,” he went on. “So, if the conservatorship were to end and even more so to be terminated without an exit evaluation, I’m sure that Kevin would at least want to know what the conditions were that gave rise to her being prescribed that, and Kevin would probably have to engender some dialogue along those lines at some point in time if that were to occur.”

Despite his concerns, Federline believes Spears’ health and happiness is vital when it comes to the pair co-parenting sons Sean Preston, 15, and Jayden James, 14.

“It was distressing to see her be in distress,” Kaplan told us. “Kevin really has no inside information about what goes on inside of the conservatorship, but obviously if Britney is in a healthy and good and strong place, that’s great. He wants her to be happy and healthy.”

Federline, 43, and Spears, 39, were married from 2004 to 2007.

Last week, the Grammy winner broke her silence about the conservatorship that has allowed her father, Jamie Spears, to control her personal life and assets, namely her estimated $60 million fortune, since it began in 2008 after her public breakdown.

Britney also stated during the court hearing that she wants to marry and have a baby with boyfriend Sam Asghari but the conservatorship will not allow it.

“I have an [IUD] in my body right now that won’t let me have a baby, and my conservators won’t let me go to the doctor to take it out,” she claimed. “I feel ganged up on. I feel bullied, and I feel left out and alone.”

The “Me Against the Music” singer is currently on a Hawaiian vacation with Asghari, 27, whom she has been dating since 2016. She wrote on Instagram Tuesday that she is prioritizing her “mental and physical health” during the trip.