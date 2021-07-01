federal-university-of-kebbi-reacts-to-alleged-notice-of-bandits’-attack

The management of Federal University, Birnin Kebbi (FUBK), Kebbi State, has debunked rumours of bandits’ planned attack.

It has advised fleeing students to return to the institution.

Registrar of the university, Abubakar Aliyu, dispelled the rumour in a statement issued to newsmen in Birnin Kebbi on Thursday.

He explained that the presence of security agents in the institution’s campus had nothing to do with the attack rumour, adding that it was part of the authorities’ measures to secure public places, the university inclusive.

“The attention of FUBK management has been drawn to the rumour circulating amongst students that it received a notice that the campuses will be attacked by unknown persons.

“The management wishes to make it clear that the rumour, which is prompted by the presence of the police at the university gates, is unfounded.

“Their presence is just part of the efforts to provide security at public places, including institutions of higher learning.

“Their deployment, therefore, is not as a result of security threat, as the university did not receive any.

The registrar urged members of the university community to go about their normal activities on the campuses.

“Students, who fled the campuses or are planning to do so, are advised to remain and concentrate on their ongoing examinations.

“The university management will continue to collaborate with security agencies to ensure safety on the campuses,” he said.