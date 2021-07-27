Home News Africa Federal High Court Commences Annual Vacation
News Africa

Federal High Court Commences Annual Vacation

by Bioreports
written by Bioreports
federal-high-court-commences-annual-vacation

The Federal High Court has embarked on its 2021 annual vacation.

This was contained in a statement by the Chief Registrar of the Court, Mr Emmanuel Gakko, who said the vacation would end on Friday, September 17, while court activities would resume on September 20.

According to Gakko, some courts in Abuja, Lagos and Port Harcourt divisions we remain functional to cater for cases of extreme urgency during the period. He said litigants were at liberty to approach any of the aforementioned divisions, nearest to them for litigation.

Meanwhile in Lagos, Hon. Justice Nicholas Oweibo had been assigned to sit as vacation judge during the period.

“The Federal High Court of Nigeria wishes to notify the General Public, Lawyers, and litigants, that the honourable courts annual vacation for the year 2021 shall commence on Monday, July 26, 2021, and end on Friday Sept. 17, 2021.

“However, Abuja, Lagos, and Port-Harcourt judicial divisions will be functional to cater for cases of extreme urgency during the vacation.

“The litigating public will be at liberty to approach only the functional courts located nearest to them.

“The court will resume in all judicial divisions on Monday, Sept. 20, 2021,” the statement read.

0 comment
0
FacebookTwitterPinterestEmail

You may also like

Bandits Kidnap Two Soldiers On Highway

Nigeria Records 213 More COVID-19 Cases, Two New...

Aussie Swim Coach Apologises For Mask-Tearing Antics

Brazil’s Ferreira Claims Olympic Surfing’s First Gold

‘This One Sucks’ – Tennis Star Osaka Suffers...

Osaka Crashes Out Of Olympics As Bermuda Celebrate...

Buhari Signs N982.72bn Supplementary Budget For Security, COVID-19

Ballon d’ Or: Two players identified as possible...

Again, one dies in Osun auto crash

Voter’s registration: Protest hampers commencement of exercise in...

Leave a Reply