(CNN) Federal employees and some members of the public remain concerned over reports of political interference in science, specifically when it came to reporting scientific findings, a Biden administration review of the topic concluded.

And hundreds of scientists left working for the government during the Trump years, The bioreports reported late Sunday, some as the result of the worry about keeping their jobs separate from politics. Many have yet to be replaced, potentially hindering President Joe Biden’s agenda.

Dr. Alondra Nelson, deputy director of the Office of Science and Technology Policy, told CNN federal employees appreciate the Biden administration is working to correct things that went wrong under the Trump administration, but concerns remain.

“Among federal employees there was a concern about the politicization of their work in which they take great pride and work very hard,” Nelson, who is leading the White House Scientific Integrity Task Force that conducted the review, said. “In general, there was both concern, but also an appreciation that this administration is working very hard to … correct things that have happened and to work with federal scientists and technologists to put in place best practices and procedures that can prevent this from happening again.”

Last month, the White House asked the public along with federal employees for their thoughts on how to best restore scientific integrity to the federal government. The administration engaged more than 1,000 people through listening sessions and roundtables over 30 days who made it clear that the Biden administration needs to work to bolster science in the wake of an administration that politicized and discredited it.