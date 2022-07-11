https://www.wsj.com/articles/fed-up-with-china-one-boss-tries-removing-it-from-the-supply-chain-11657445401
Inter Parfums bottles at a contract facility in New Jersey. Supply-chain woes have led businesses to rethink dependence on China.
Designer perfume maker Inter Parfums is shifting production to U.S., but some suppliers are unsure how long it will last
Inter Parfums bottles at a contract facility in New Jersey. Supply-chain woes have led businesses to rethink dependence on China.
By
Sharon Terlep
| Photography by Gabby Jones for The Wall Street Journal
For two months, millions of dollars worth of designer perfume and cologne sat untouched in a Shanghai warehouse as Covid-related lockdowns rendered the building inaccessible.
For Jean Madar, founder and chairman of Inter Parfums Inc., the lost sales validated his decision to break up with China.
Resume Subscription
We are delighted that you’d like to resume your subscription.
You will be charged
$ + tax
(if applicable) for The Wall Street Journal.
You may change your billing preferences at any time in the Customer Center or call
Customer Service.
You will be notified in advance of any changes in rate or terms.
You may cancel your subscription at anytime by calling
Customer Service.
Please click confirm to resume now.