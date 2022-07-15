Home Business Fed Official Says 0.75-Point Rate Rise Seems Most Likely in July
Fed Official Says 0.75-Point Rate Rise Seems Most Likely in July

Federal Reserve officials are wrestling with how to set expectations for their policy meeting in two weeks after another scorching inflation report threatened to again upend their unusually precise guidance.

Fed governor Christopher Waller on Thursday pushed back against market expectations that the central bank would lift its benchmark federal-funds rate by a full percentage point at its July 26-27 gathering, even though he left the door open to such a move if economic data revealed stronger-than-expected demand.

