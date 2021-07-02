Fed Govt: we are going after IPOB leader Kanu’s backers – The Nation Newspaper

By Yusuf Alli and Onyedi Ojiabor, Abuja

Armed with a trove of information after a forensic investigation, the Federal Government is set to go after backers of leader of Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) Nnamdi Kanu.

The Minister of Information, Alhaji Lai Mohammed, said on Thursday: “We can tell you that the forensic investigation carried out so far has revealed a treasure trove of information on the proscribed IPOB leader and his collaborators.

“While the investigation continues, we assure you that none of the collaborators, irrespective of their standing in the society, will be spared.” “They will all face the full wrath of the law for their activities that challenge our nation’s sovereignty and threaten its unity.

“No one, no matter how highly-placed, is bigger than the country.”

The Nation reported on Thursday that the call logs of the IPOB leader and his various social medias accounts are being screened by security operatives to determine financiers of the group and its leader.

Mohammed spoke in Abuja on how Kanu was intercepted “and whisked back home after two years on his trail. Kanu jumped bail in 2017 and travelled out of the county.

He is now facing trial before Justice Binta Murtala Nyako, charged with treason, terrorism and illegal possession of firearms among others. His case will resume on July 26.

Also yesterday, a letter written by the government to some European embassies indicates that “Kanu instigated the killing of 60 people within four months” in the Southeast.

The minister also spoke on the efforts that led to the re-arrest of Kanu in addition to assuring the public that the IPOB leader will be given fair hearing.

He also shed light on the opulent lifestyle Kanu lived abroad using the funds being channeled to IPOB.

He said: “There have been speculations on how this re-arrest was pulled off and in which country the hitherto fugitive leader of the proscribed IPOB was nabbed.

“ What we can tell you, is that the re-arrest was made possible by the diligent efforts of our security and intelligence agencies, in collaboration with countries with which we have obligations. We continue to respect and honour the obligations.

“It will interest Nigerians to know that for over two years, our security and intelligence agencies were on the trail of the proscribed IPOB leader as he lived a five-star life across several countries, travelling on chartered private jets, living in luxury apartments and turning out in designing clothes and shoes.

“ Of course, as we all saw, he was wearing an attire made by Fendi, a luxury Italian fashion brand, when he was arrested.”

Mohammed explained that many security agencies worked to effect Kanu’s arrest which he said was “made possible through the collaboration of Nigerian security and intelligence agencies.

“The Federal Government wishes to commend the Nigerian security and intelligence agencies, who collaborated to re-arrest the proscribed IPOB leader in one of the most classic operations of its type in the world.

“ We commend the professionalism, diligence, patriotism and painstaking efforts of our security and intelligence agencies.

“ We also thank the sister international agencies that collaborated with us to pull off this arrest.”

Mohammed assured all those seeking justice for Kanu that the suspect will get a fair trial.

“ It is interesting that many are suddenly calling for a fair trial for Kanu as if he didn’t get one before he decided to jump bail and flee. “However, I can assure you that the fair deal that Kanu denied many of the victims of the violence which he willfully instigated through his broadcasts and tweets will not be denied him.”