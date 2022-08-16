fed-finalizes-guidelines-for-access-to-its-payment-systems

The Federal Reserve said Monday it would adopt a tiered approach toward determining whether to grant financial institutions access to its payment systems and signaled that cryptocurrency companies would be subject to a higher level of review.

The Fed’s board in Washington issued final guidelines Monday for its 12 regional branches to use when evaluating applications for so-called master accounts with the central bank. Such accounts allow financial institutions—primarily banks—to move trillions of dollars a day on the Fed’s payment systems.