FEBIVEN announces retirement from professional League of Legends – InvenGlobal

Source: Jack McQuone

Fabian “FEBIVEN” Diepstraten is retiring from professional League of Legends. The Dutch mid laner, who has been starting for Fnatic Rising throughout 2021, tweeted a link to his stream in which he spoke about his choice to retire from competitive play.

FEBIVEN made his debut on a rebuilt Fnatic in the 2015 season following the departure of the organization’s legendary mid laner Enrique “xPeke” Cedeño Martínez, top laner Paul “sOAZ” Boyer, and AD carry Martin “Rekkles” Larsson, who played for Elements for the Spring Split before returning to Fnatic after the rookie solo lane duo of FEBIVEN and top laner Heo “Huni” Seung-hoon led Fnatic to a spring 2015 title.

As the European representative at the inaugural Mid-Season Invitational in 2015, FEBIVEN showcased an impressive level of play, including a game in which he solokilled Lee “Faker” Sang-hyeok’s Azir not once, but twice on Zed. In the quarterfinals of MSI 2015, Fnatic took SK Telecom T1 to five games and became the first western team to bring a South Korean squad to match point, in no small part due to FEBIVEN’S excellent play.

After a sophomore slump on a down year for Fnatic in 2016, FEBIVEN found himself once again on H2k and developed a regional-best synergy with Marcin “Jankos” Jankowski throughout the season. H2k would not secure a domestic title and would narrowly miss Worlds 2017, but FEBIVEN’s individual play was nothing short of stellar.

In 2018, FEBIVEN crossed the Atlantic Ocean to play for Clutch Gaming, who finished 4th place in its inaugural split in the League of Legends Championship Series, but a summer collapse ended in a ninth-place finish.

FEBIVEN returned to Europe following the 2018 season and played for both the League of Legends European Championship and the European Regional League squad for the Misfits organization before spending his final split on Fnatic Rising and ending his career at the same place it began as part of FNC. In hanging up the mouse and keyboard, FEBIVEN has enjoyed an impressive and storied career with some of the highest peaks ever showcased by a European mid laner.