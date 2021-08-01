Feast your eyes on the Redmi K40 Gaming Edition Inverse Scale colorway – gizmochina

The Redmi K40 Gaming Edition got a new colorway this week. The name of the new color translates to “Inverse (Reverse) Scale” and it stands out pretty much from the others in its own way. Real live photos, as well as an unboxing video of the new variant, have surfaced and they give us a better look at the device.

Redmi says it was able to achieve the special finish with the use of microcrystalline technology. The result is an appearance that is similar to a star-filled sky from afar and a slab of granite on closeup. The device also has a matte finish, is fingerprint resistant, and non-slip.

The photos above are from the Weibo leaker Digital Chat Station while the video is an official unboxing of a review unit sent to reviewers.

The Redmi K40 Gaming Edition has a 6.67-inch FHD+ AMOLED screen with a 120Hz refresh rate. It has a Dimensity 1200 processor with up to 12GB of RAM and 256GB of non-expandable storage.

There are three cameras on the back of the device – a 64MP primary camera, an 8MP 120-degree ultra-wide-angle camera, and a 2MP macro camera. It also has a 16MP front-facing camera. The Redmi K40 Gaming Edition packs stereo speakers tuned by JBL, a side-mounted fingerprint scanner, retractcable trigger buttons, a 5065mAh battery capacity, and support for 67W fast charging.

Alongside the Inverse Scale variant, the Redmi K40 Gaming Edition is also available in Black, Gray, Silver, and a Bruce Lee Special Edition.

Which Redmi K40 Gaming Edition colorway is your favorite? Let us know in the comment box.

