Feast Your Eyes on PS5 Footage of Anime Adaptation Demon Slayer – Push Square

It’s one of the biggest media properties in Asia right now, so understandably there’s a lot of enthusiasm revolving around the awkwardly named Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba – The Hinokami Chronicles. And here’s some PlayStation 5 gameplay which is sure to whet the appetite of franchise fans – it’s your typical CyberConnect2 arena brawler, but it’s sure got plenty of pizazz to it.

The footage was debuted during the Aniplex Online Fest 2021, and captured by Twinfinite. Remember, despite this being big overseas, SEGA has made the decision to release it in Western territories, with a 15th October release date attached. Frighteningly, that’s actually not too far away (this year has gone fast) – is it on your radar at all?

