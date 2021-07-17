Fears Kate Middleton might cancel birthday tradition with Prince George due to online trolls – My London

The 12 – our FREE email with all the news you need “,”buttonText”:”I’M IN”,”contentId”:20293786,”newsletterImage”:”https://i2-prod.mylondon.news/whats-on/family-kids-news/article15315109.ece/ALTERNATES/s615d/4_new-yeaArs-eve-london-GetAtyImages-459834579.jpg”,”endpointUrl”:”https://response.pure360.com/interface/list.php”,”profile”:”My_London”,”isPure360NewsLetter”:true,”pure360MailingListId”:”MyLondon – The 12 Newsletter”,”isDoubleOptIn”:false,”newsletterSiteName”:”MyLondon”}” data-mod=”skinnySignup”> Invalid EmailSomething went wrong, please try again later. We use your sign-up to provide content in ways you’ve consented to and to improve our understanding of you. This may include adverts from us and 3rd parties based on our understanding. You can unsubscribe at any time.More info

You can alwasy rely on the Royals for being fans of tradition but the Duke and Duchess might have to cancel a special one for Prince George’s upcoming birthday, according to experts.

As a family they usually mark their children’s brithdays by releasing cute pictures.

But for Prince George’s birthday next week they might not do this due to online trolls, one royal expert is claiming.

The youngster who made an appearance at Wembley on Sunday with his parents for the Euro 2020 final received a lot of attention on social media – with some making cruel comments about how he was dressed in a suit and tie, reports the Mirror.

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge with son Prince George following England’s victory against Germany

And royal biographer Angela Levin says there are rumours this could put William and Kate off releasing a new photo of him.

She told True Royalty TV’s The Royal Beat : “There are rumours that we might not see the photograph [of Prince George] when he’s eight, because they’ve been so upset by the rudeness of people mocking a little boy aged seven, and I hope they can overcome that.”

However, Sunday Times Royal Correspondent Roya Nikkhah, who also appeared on the programme disagreed.

She added: “I reckon they will put one out.”

Earlier this week, another royal expert claimed that Prince George will be kept “out of the limelight” after an onslaught of “harsh” social media criticism.

Robert Jobson, who co-authored Diana: Closely Guarded Secret, spoke to the Sunrise TV show in Australia and said: “With George, he got quite a lot of social media attention.





“Some were critical about him wearing a shirt and tie like his dad, which I thought was very harsh.

“He has been very popular, but I think they are going to try and keep him out of the limelight a little bit.”

“They are very conscious of that. The pictures were great with his dad when he was celebrating for that all too brief moment.”

During Sunday’s night’s final, Prince George was pictured experiencing a rollercoaster of emotions.

He was seen proudly celebrating with his parents when Luke Shaw put England ahead just minutes into the game against Italy.

But after Italy equalised and England went on to lose a penalty shoot-out, the young prince looked gutted and summed up the mood of the country as the Three Lions fell at the final hurdle.