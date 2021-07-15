Fear Street Part 3 1666: Release date, plot and cast on Netflix – MARCA.com

Leigh Janiak’s ‘Fear Street’ trilogy is proving to be exceptionally popular on Netflix, with the first two movies sitting in the top 10 of the Netflix rankings in most countries. Following the drama of ‘Fear Street Part One: 1994’ and ‘Fear Street Part Two: 1978’, fans are desperate to watch the final instalment, called ‘Fear Street Part Three: 1666’.

All of the films are based on the books of the same name from R. L. Stine, following the creepy events over the years in a town called Shadyside. A group of teenagers are looking to work out why their town appears to be haunted and many big reveals are expected in ‘Fear Street Part Three: 1666’.

Here, we go through everything we know so far about the third part of this trilogy, from the release date to the plot and more.

What is the release date for ‘Fear Street Part Three: 1666’?

There is good news for ‘Fear Street’ fans, as the next movie is coming out very soon. It is scheduled for release on July 16, which is this Friday.

More specifically, it is scheduled to hit Netflix accounts at 12:01 PT or 03:01 ET, for those in the United States. For those in the United Kingdom, 03:01 ET is 08:01 BST.

What will the plot be about in ‘Fear Street Part Three: 1666’?

As the name suggests, this movie goes all the way back to 1666, the year of the devil. This means this could be the scariest instalment yet.

In this movie, there is a 1666 witch hunt that will have disastrous consequences for the town, Deena learns the truth about Sarah Fier and the 20th century teenagers look for a way to end the curse that has been cast on Shadyside.

Who are the ‘Fear Street Part Three: 1666’ cast members?

There isn’t much change in the cast, going in to this final part of the ‘Fear Street’ trilogy. Kiana Madeira is back as the main character, joined once again by Olivia Scott Welch as Sam Fraser, Ashley Zukerman as Sheriff Nick Good and Gillian Jacobs as Constance Berman.

There will even be several actors and actresses with dual roles in this movie, which should all become clearer once the movie is released on Netflix this Friday.