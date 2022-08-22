Home NEWS Fear of jail break: Ogun govt takes action on Ibara Correctional Centre
Fear of jail break: Ogun govt takes action on Ibara Correctional Centre

by News
To avoid any possible attack on the Ibara Correctional Centre, the Ogun State Ministry of Physical Planning and Urban Development has cleared the surroundings of the centre.

This, bioreports learnt, is to prevent hiding places for hoodlums and miscreants and to discourage other nefarious tendencies around the facility.

The Commissioner in the Ministry, TPL Olatunji Odunlami, revealed this in Abeokuta, saying the move was part of the agency’s responsibility to monitor and secure public infrastructures against threats and danger.

According to Odunlami, the recent clearing of abandoned and dilapidated structures, and forest-like growth around the centre, was necessitated by a ‘Save Our Soul’ letter sent to the Ministry from the Nigerian Correctional Service, Ibara Centre.

This, he said, was due to recent attacks on government critical infrastructures across the country.

He maintained that the Ministry has also got rid of dilapidated and abandoned structures of the old secretariat at Oke-Ilewo, which had been taken over by trees and thick foliage.

He added that “the Prince Dapo Abiodun-led administration will continue to take proactive measures towards ensuring the safety of lives and property.”

