FDNY union comes out against de Blasio vaccine requirement | TheHill – The Hill

A union that represents emergency workers with the New York City Fire Department (FDNY) is speaking out against New York Mayor Bill de Blasio's (D) new rule that requires all city employees to either get vaccinated against COVID-19 or submit to weekly testing.

De Blasio on Monday announced that all city employees would be required to get vaccinated or begin undergoing weekly tests beginning by Sept. 13. This rule applies to the police department, school employees and all other agencies within the city government.

“FDNY EMS Local 2507 is strongly opposed to these new workplace mandates being forced upon all 4,300 of our members by Mayor de Blasio. These must be a subject of collective bargaining. The city and the mayor cannot simply disregard the civil liberties of the workforce,” the union said in a statement.

The union said it is “troubling” that this requirement was announced while none of the coronavirus vaccines have been granted full approval by the Food and Drug Administration (FDA).

The union questioned whether overtime will be authorized to allow for the new testing requirement and whether the city will pay for these tests.

It added, however, that it is “open to dialogue with the city about the details around Covid vaccinations and testing.”

“Our members at FDNY EMS are highly trained medical professionals, yet they continue to be disrespected and disregarded by city leadership, which believes we can feed our families on poverty wages,” the union said. “Instead of dictating more royal edicts upon workers, the mayor should instead concentrate on providing more support for the women and men who serve as New York City’s medical first responders.”

