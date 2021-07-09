FDA Commissioner Calls For Inspector General Probe Into Biogen Alzheimer’s Drug Approval – Forbes

Topline

On Friday, acting FDA Commissioner Janet Woodcock called for the Office of Inspector General to conduct an independent review into meetings between FDA officials and representatives of pharma company Biogen that occurred just before the agency approved a controversial Alzheimer’s drug.

Dr. Janet Woodcock, Acting Commissioner, U.S. Food and Drug Administration.

Key Facts

Aduhelm, Biogen’s monoclonal antibody drug to treat Alzheimer’s disease, was approved by the FDA on June 7th despite limited evidence that it actually works against the disease. The approval sparked an outcry in the Alzheimer’s scientific community, with three members of an FDA committee resigning in protest. A recent investigation by STAT News revealed that Biogen executives met multiple times with FDA officials through “back channels” in the months before the drug was approved. In a letter addressed to Inspector General Christi Grimm, Woodcock asks for the agency to look into whether any of the interactions between Biogen officials and FDA members “were inconsistent with FDA policies and procedures.”

Crucial Quote

“I have tremendous confidence in the integrity of the staff and leadership of the Center for Drug Evaluation and Leadership,” Woodcock wrote. “There continue to be concerns raised, however, regarding contacts between representatives from Biogen and FDA during the review process, including some that may have occurred outside of the formal correspondence process…I believe that it is critical that the events at issue be reviewed by an independent body.”

Key Background

The FDA approval of Aduhelm, a monoclonal antibody for the treatment of Alzheimer’s disease, was extremely controversial. Critics say that there is no real scientific evidence that the drug helps delay the progression of Alzheimer’s disease, and it comes with a $56,000 price tag that could strain Medicare services. But patient groups and Biogen executives say that the drug does demonstrate the removal of a brain protein seen in Alzheimer’s patients, and should have been approved on that basis alone.

The FDA initially approved the drug for use in any Alzheimer’s patients, with the stipulation that Biogen would have to continue to collect data to make sure that the medication is successful. On July 9th, however, the FDA revised its recommendation and said that the medicine should only be used in patients with early Alzheimer’s disease.

Big Number:

5.8 million. That’s the number of Americans living with Alzheimer’s disease in 2020, according to the CDC.

