fda-clears-hearing-aids-for-over-the-counter-sale

The Food and Drug Administration said it would allow some hearing aids to be sold over the counter, aiming to widen their availability in ways that could bring down costs and encourage development of better devices.

Some 30 million adults in the U.S. have trouble with their hearing, the FDA said, but only about 20% use a hearing aid. High costs, challenges with access and social stigma discourage some people from using the devices, the FDA said. The devices can cost thousands of dollars and often aren’t covered by insurance.