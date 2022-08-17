Home Business FDA Clears Hearing Aids for Over-the-Counter Sale
Business

FDA Clears Hearing Aids for Over-the-Counter Sale

by News
3 views
fda-clears-hearing-aids-for-over-the-counter-sale

The Food and Drug Administration said it would allow some hearing aids to be sold over the counter, aiming to widen their availability in ways that could bring down costs and encourage development of better devices.

Some 30 million adults in the U.S. have trouble with their hearing, the FDA said, but only about 20% use a hearing aid. High costs, challenges with access and social stigma discourage some people from using the devices, the FDA said. The devices can cost thousands of dollars and often aren’t covered by insurance.

0 comment
0
FacebookTwitterPinterestEmail

You may also like

Target’s Profit Sinks as Retailer Unloads Unwanted Inventory

Dodge Pitches Muscle-Car Fans on EVs

Fed Officials See Need for Continued Rate Increases,...

Retail Spending Held Steady in July

Derby’s Take: FOMC Minutes Warn Federal Reserve Could...

Tencent Posts First Revenue Drop Since 2004 IPO

Amazon Tests TikTok-Like Feed in App

U.K. Inflation Tops 10%, Highest of Rich Nations

Consumers Pay More for Less, Boosting Walmart, Home...

Bed Bath & Beyond Shares Surge Despite Liquidity...

Leave a Reply