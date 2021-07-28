fcta-to-execute-massive-demolition-in-mpape

The Federal Capital Territory Administration (FCTA) will soon begin demolition of illegal structures in the Mpape area of Abuja.

Ikharo Attah, Chairman, Ministerial Committee on City Sanitation, said the FCTA would not watch idly as people erect unauthorized buildings and the likes.

The official told reporters on Tuesday that the planned exercise would be massive.

“We should be entering Mpape in the next two weeks. The beauty of this is that the landlords and tenants wrote to the Minister demanding for this.”

Attah lamented that the entire stretch of the road leading to the community is not easily passable.

A journey of 10 minutes to the town, according to him, now takes about an hour.

The chairman confirmed that quit notices have been issued to affected residents.

Attah said the demolition along the Airport Road is taking time and would be concluded in two weeks.

“Thereafter, all attention would be on Mpape. We may likely be coming with six heavy machines. If you stop demolition, you have killed Abuja.”

Attah noted that some of the illegal structures in the nation’s capital were built during the COVID-19 lockdown. He mentioned Ido as a reference.

He said contrary to claims, no indigenous house was touched during the bulldozing at Ido.

Attah clarified that the ones leveled were those bought, majority of them “owned by uniform men”.