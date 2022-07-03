Home NEWS FCTA demolishes illegal structures on Abuja-Nyanya-Keffi road
FCTA demolishes illegal structures on Abuja-Nyanya-Keffi road

by News
The Federal Capital Territory Administration (FCTA) on Saturday demolished illegal mechanic workshops at Kugbo on Abuja-Nyanya- Keffi expressway.

The government said the land had been earmarked for the livestock market.

Ikharo Attah, Senior Special Assistant to the FCT Minister on Monitoring, Inspection and Enforcement led the demolition exercise.

Attah explained that the workshop owners were served with quit notices three years ago.

The official said the operators and owners of the workshops were again served reminders about five months ago.

Attah disclosed that complaints were received from the FCT Agriculture and Rural Development Secretariat that some mechanics took over their land.

The situation forced the ram sellers to move close to the main road, causing distortion and traffic.

“The demolition was part of efforts to enhance sanity in the city during the forthcoming Eid-el-Kabir celebration”, Attah said.

“With this clean-up, the sellers can now have a good stretch to keep ram, goats, cows and others.”

