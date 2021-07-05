fcta-demolishes-400-illegal-structures-in-abuja-over-security-threat

The Federal Capital Territory Administration (FCTA) has demolished over 400 illegal structures along the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport Road, Abuja.

The Chairman, FCT Ministerial Committee on City Sanitation, Ikharo Attah led the exercise on Sunday.

He explained that the raid was part of efforts to address the threats to security in the nation’s capital.

Structures at Lugbe-Across, Lugbe-Berger, Car wash and Lugbe Zone 5 were pulled down.

The officials of Abuja Environmental Protection Board and FCT Department of Development Control were part of the exercise.

The eight-hour operation involved security agencies including Nigeria Police Force and Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps.

Others were Nigeria Army, Nigeria Immigration Service, Nigeria Air Force.

“Last week, we were here and after clearing, people have rebuilt some structures. We cleared many structures again today.

“We have taken more drastic measures this time around. We appeal to some of them who are rebuilding to stop”, Attah said.

FCTA Director of Security Services, Adamu Gwary, noted that the administration would not fold its hands and watch criminals overrun the city.

Gwary said the FCT Minister, Muhammad Bello had directed the continuous removal of illegal structures.