FCT police investigating cause of Abuja-based chef Emeka Eloagu’s death -Spokesperson – Punch Newspapers

The Federal Capital Territory Police spokesperson, Mariam Yusuf, has confirmed the death of Creative Director of Helenes Food Company, Emeka Eloagu.

Until his death, Eloagu was a popular Nigerian chef.

Talking about himself, Eloagu once said, “Chef Emeka believes in the artistry of food. He believes good food connects us with people and places and is an important aspect of cultural heritage. He enjoys traveling the world, learning.”

Reports say that he was found dead at his Abuja home.

Helenes Food Company is an Abuja-based brand.

It was gathered that Eloagu’s body was found in his apartment on Sunday.

The FCT Police spokeswoman told journalists that the Police was still investigating the case to ascertain the exact cause of Eloagu’s death.

Eloagu is a graduate of Le Cordon Bleu Paris, with a Grande Diplomé in cuisine and patisserie.

He was reputed for combining French cooking methods with Nigerian cuisines.