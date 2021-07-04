fct-minister,-bello-promises-support-to-high-court-in-abuja

In a bid to expand operations of the Federal Capital Territory Judiciary, the FCT Minister, Malam Muhammad Musa Bello has pledged support for the expansion of Court Infrastructure to access justice across the territory.

The Minister made this known when he received the Chief Judge of the Federal Capital Territory, Justice Salisu Garba in Abuja.

The Minister congratulated Justice Garba, saying his recent appointment as the Chief Judge of the FCT was a good development, particularly that men of integrity are needed in the nation’s temple of Justice at this time.

The. Minister said: “In order to expand the Court Infrastructure and improve access to Justice, FCTA will support the FCT Judiciary for the establishment of the Garki Division of the FCT High Court.

“Justice Garba had made the FCT the centre point of his career for so many years and very few within the system possessed as much expertise and institutional memory as he does.



Malam Bello also expressed his appreciation to the Justices of the FCT High Court and acknowledged their efforts in the maintenance of law and order in the Territory.

“The FCT is a creation of law in all its ramifications and that is why for us that are saddled with the responsibility of running this territory, we are very conscious, very appreciative and also very concerned with matters of law and order”.

The Minister added “That is why among all the institutions of government that are closest in enabling us to be able to achieve our mandate as managers of the territory, I think the FCT Judiciary is number one because, without your support, I don’t see how we can manage Abuja as a city and as a territory. I’m saying so with a high sense of responsibility and appreciation. So, I wish to convey our thanks to you”.

The Minister also congratulated the Chief Judge on the elevation of 6 Justices from the FCT High Court to the Court of Appeal and said it was a thing of pride to the FCT.

Speaking earlier, Justice Salisu Garba said the FCT Minister has provided exemplary leadership in an exceptionally difficult time which he said was an eloquent statement of the Minister’s commitment to the FCT judiciary and the rule of law.

“As an arm of government, ours is a tradition which expresses itself in the conviction that a country’s strength lies in the success of its judiciary. It is highly commendable that the Hon. Minister has demonstrated manifest interest and commitment in supporting the FCT Judiciary with a view of facilitating quantitative and qualitative administration of justice in line with international best practices.

He added: “This reinforced the FCT High Court’s positive image in the country as one of the courts with the modern system of justice that is fair and impartial, regardless of gender, religion or colour”.