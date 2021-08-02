FCT chief judge resigns, takes over as National Judicial Institute administrator – TheCable

Salisu Garba, chief judge of the federal capital territory (FCT) high court, has resigned.

In a statement on Monday, Ahuraka Isah, senior special assistant on media to the CJN, said Garba voluntarily resigned to enable him to take up the position of administrator of the National Judicial Institute (NJI).

Garba was appointed acting chief judge of the FCT high court in January, after his nomination by President Muhammadu Buhari.

In April, his nomination as substantive chief judge was confirmed by the senate, and he was subsequently sworn in on July 7.

“The National Judicial Institute board of governors, under the chairmanship of the Chief Justice of Nigeria (CJN), honourable Justice Ibrahim Tanko Muhammad (OFR), at its meeting held on the 15th July 2021 appointed honourable Justice Salisu Garba as the administrator of the National Judicial Institute (NJI),” the statement reads.

“Justice Garba has taken over from the honourable Justice Rosaline Patricia Irorefe Bozimo (Rtd), whose tenure as the administrator of the institute came to an end on 31st July, 2021.

“Justice Garba, who was until his new appointment, the chief judge of the federal capital territory high court, has voluntarily retired to enable him to resume at the institute.

“The appointment which takes effect from 1st August 2021 is for three years, from the date of appointment.”

Isah noted that Garba “would have been due to retire by October 10th this year, when he would have attained the mandatory retirement age of 65 years”.