FCT Chief Judge appointed NJI’s Administrator – The Nation Newspaper

By Eric Ikhilae, Abuja

The Chief Judge of the High Court of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Justice Salisu Garba has been appointed the Administrator of the National Judicial Institute (NJI).

Justice Garba, from Katsina State, who ordinarily was due for retirement by October 10 this year, replaces Justice Rosaline Patricia Irorefe Bozimo (retired Chief Judge of Delta State), whose tenure expired on July, 31, 2021.

According to a statement by Ahuraka Yusuf Isah, the Senior Special Assistant (on Media) to the Chief Justice of Nigeria (CJN) and chairmanship of NJI Board of Governors, Justice Ibrahim Tanko Muhammad, the appointment was made at the board’s meeting held on July 15, 2021.

The statement reads in part: “Justice Garba, who was until his new appointment, the Chief Judge of the Federal Capital Territory High Court, has voluntarily retired to enable him resume at the Institute.

“He was sworn-in as the FCT Chief Judge on June 7 this year and due to retire by October 10th this year as he attains the mandatory retirement age of 65 years.

“Born on October 20th, 1956, Justice Garba hails from Malumfashi Local Government Area of Katsina State. He was called to bar in 1984 just as he completed his National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) in 1985.

“Justice Garba, who went into legal practice for three years after NYSC programme, was appointed Magistrate in the FCT in 1989, served as the Chief Registrar of the FCT High Court until he was appointed a judge of the FCT High Court in 1998.

“It would be recalled that Justice M. A. Ope-Agbe, who was the Administrator of the National Judicial Institute from April 2000 to April 2003 was appointed from the High Court Bench, just as the late Justice O. Olatawura and Justice A. O. Obaseki came from the Supreme Court to head the Institute from 1991 to 1995 and from 1995 to March 2000 respectively.

“The appointment, which takes effect from 1st August, 2021 is for three years, from the date of appointment.”