FCMB Limited Announces Appointment of Mrs. Oluwatoyin Olaiya as ED, Risk and Compliance – Proshare Nigeria Limited

Friday,

July 16, 2021 / 9:50 AM / By FCMB / Image Header Credit: FCMB

The

Board of Directors of First City Monument Bank Limited (the Bank) have announced

the appointment of Mrs. Oluwatoyin Olaiya as Executive Director, Risk &

Compliance. This follows the approval of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN).

Mrs.

Olaiya is a finance and risk management professional with over 30 years of

experience. Prior to her appointment, she was the Chief Risk Officer /

Divisional Head Risk Management at FCMB, overseeing Enterprise Risk Management,

Risk Policy, Credit Administration, Credit Underwriting and Monitoring. She has

been responsible for redefining the Bank’s risk policies, improving risk

management culture across the institution, and proactively ensuring the

implementation of a cybersecurity strategy for the Bank.

She

started her career as an auditor with KPMG, from where she moved to different

roles in domestic operations, internal audit, business development, financial

control, compliance and enterprise risk management in the banking industry. She

joined FCMB in 2016 from

Sterling Bank, where she was the Acting Chief Risk Officer.

Mrs.

Olaiya is an accounting graduate of the University of Ife (now Obafemi Awolowo

University), and a fellow of the Institute of Chartered Accountants of Nigeria.

Related News

1. FCMB

Limited Announces Appointment of Mrs. Yemisi Edun as The New Managing Director

2. FCMB

Premium Banking to host Interactive Webinar on Real Estate Investment in Lagos

3. Nigeria:

AfDB Bolsters Women-empowered Businesses with $50m Loan to FCMB

4. FCMB

Declares N3.6bn PAT in Q1 2021 Unaudited Results;(SP:N3.09k)

5. FCMB

Pensions Ltd Acquires 60% Stake in AIICO Pension Managers Ltd

6.

7.

8. FCMB

Restates Commitment to Environmental Sustainability; Expands Support To

Renewable Energy Sector

9. FCMB

Group Maintains Neutral Rating in Q4 2020 and Q1 2021 Results Review

10.



