FC Barcelona transfer news: Ligue 1 striker eyed, midfield targeted & more

According to El Nacional, Xavi has made a list of a few players who he'll be closely monitoring at the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar. One of these players is Canadian forward Jonathan David, whom the former midfielder wants to bring to Camp Nou.

A key reason Barcelona want to sign David is that Robert Lewandowski is leading the Barcelona attack without any competition and youngsters like David would give him tough competition for the striker spot in Xavi’s eleven.

David has scored nine and assisted three in 14 Ligue 1 games for Lille so far this season.

Elsewhere, journalist Jose Alvarez has claimed on El Chiringuito TV that Barcelona are planning to bring Aleix Garcia to Camp Nou at the end of the season.

Barcelona will look to bolster their midfield next summer considering Busquets is leaving and Kessie hasn’t performed according to expectations.

Garcia is out of contract in the summer so he could be signed on a free transfer.

On a less positive note, journalist Albert Roge has reported that Barcelona youngster Alex Collado could return to his parent club in the January transfer window after spending a poor loan spell at Elche. The Spanish youngster has failed to make an impression and has been starved of minutes playing for Elche.

Finally, journalist Manuel Sainz at Diaria AS has reported that Xavi has his eyes set on Girona’s ‘Little Boss’. Arnau Martinez.

The Girona right-back is a La Masia graduate and Xavi wants to bring the youngster back to Camp Nou.

