FBNQuest, the investment banking and asset management business of FBN Holdings Plc, has announced the listing and acceptance of the FBNQuest Merchant Bank Series 19 Commercial Paper on the FMDQ Securities Exchange Limited platform.

It disclosed this in a statement on Tuesday titled ‘FBNQuest Series 19 commercial paper listed on FMDQ Securities Exchange Limited platform’.

The statement said, “FBNQuest Merchant Bank acted as the arranger, dealer and sponsor of the transaction. The issue was approved by the FMDQ Securities Exchange Limited and has been listed on its platform.

“The offer was launched in June. The Series 19 CP, which is part of the bank’s N100bn CP programme, will help the organisation meet its short-term liquidity needs and grant them access to alternative and cheaper source of funding.”

It said the transaction added to the organisation’s impressive portfolio and highlighted its capabilities in the successful execution of sizeable capital market and commercial debt transactions.

Speaking on the transaction, the Head Capital Markets, FBNQuest Merchant Bank, Oluseun Olatidoye, said, “We are pleased to announce the listing and acceptance of the FBNQuest Merchant Bank Series 19 Commercial Paper on the FMDQ Securities Exchange Limited’s platform.

“The admission of the CP Offering on FMDQ’s platform reflects the potential and growth of the Nigerian debt capital market. The success recorded on this transaction also attests to the degree of confidence investors have in the business.”

According to the statement, as a full service investment bank, FBNQuest has advised on the issuance of several bonds and commercial papers for organisations.

It said the company recommended commercial papers and bonds to corporate issuers seeking to raise working capital, expand capital, refinance expensive debt and better match their cash obligations with revenues.

Copyright Bioreports News.

All rights reserved. This material, and other digital content on this website, may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed in whole or in part without prior express written permission from Bioreports News.

Contact: [email protected]