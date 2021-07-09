fbi-releases-new-footage-of-suspects-assaulting-police-in-january-6-capitol-attack

The FBI is asking the public for help in identifying suspects seen attacking police officers in the Jan. 6 Capitol attack in newly released video.
Video Transcript
[CHATTER]
– Fall back!
– [INAUDIBLE] It’s our house!
– [BLEEP]
– Bro. Chill, bro. Chill, bro! [BLEEP]
[INTERPOSING VOICES]
[AUDIO OUT]
[CHATTER]
– Ow!
– Back up.
[INTERPOSING VOICES]
– Let’s go! Let’s go!
– [INAUDIBLE]
– Huh? Let’s go!
– Don’t hurt him! Don’t hurt him! Don’t hurt him! Let him go! Let him go! Let him go! Let go! [INAUDIBLE] No! No!
[INTERPOSING VOICES]
– No! No! No!
– Do not hurt this guy!
– [INAUDIBLE]
– No. No!
– This is a hostage.
[INTERPOSING VOICES]
– He’s hit!
– No [INAUDIBLE]
– Back off!
– I’m not [INAUDIBLE]
– Back off!
[BEEPING]
– Let him go! Let him go! Let him go! Let go!
– Go! Go!