Home Business FBI releases new footage of suspects assaulting police in January 6 Capitol attack
Business

FBI releases new footage of suspects assaulting police in January 6 Capitol attack

by Bioreports
written by Bioreports
fbi-releases-new-footage-of-suspects-assaulting-police-in-january-6-capitol-attack

The FBI is asking the public for help in identifying suspects seen attacking police officers in the Jan. 6 Capitol attack in newly released video.

Video Transcript

[CHATTER]

Fall back!

[INAUDIBLE] It’s our house!

[BLEEP]

Bro. Chill, bro. Chill, bro! [BLEEP]

[INTERPOSING VOICES]

[AUDIO OUT]

[CHATTER]

Ow!

Back up.

[INTERPOSING VOICES]

Let’s go! Let’s go!

[INAUDIBLE]

Huh? Let’s go!

Don’t hurt him! Don’t hurt him! Don’t hurt him! Let him go! Let him go! Let him go! Let go! [INAUDIBLE] No! No!

[INTERPOSING VOICES]

No! No! No!

Do not hurt this guy!

[INAUDIBLE]

No. No!

This is a hostage.

[INTERPOSING VOICES]

He’s hit!

No [INAUDIBLE]

Back off!

I’m not [INAUDIBLE]

Back off!

[BEEPING]

Let him go! Let him go! Let him go! Let go!

Go! Go!

0 comment
0
FacebookTwitterPinterestEmail

You may also like

This startup just created a fast, accurate COVID...

Tech Talk- Kaseya ransomware attack and how to...

Wall St Week Ahead Investors eager for earnings...

Elon Musk trial asks the $2 billion question:...

Philip Morris to buy UK drugmaker in ‘beyond...

FDA Commissioner Calls For Inspector General Probe Into...

Biden Vows ‘Robust Competition’ to Curb Tech, Drug...

Global Animal Pharmaceuticals Market Report 2021-2026 – PRNewswire

Global Conversational AI Markets 2021-2026: Rising Demand for...

Virgin Galactic’s space launch of Richard Branson: Why...

Leave a Reply