fbi-ignored-tips-on-brett-kavanaugh,-senate-democrats-charge

The Wrap
Zuckerberg Responds to Biden, Says Facebook Pushes ‘Authoritative’ COVID-19 Info
Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg has publicly responded to President Joe Biden’s recent criticism of the company’s handling of COVID-19 misinformation. In an interview with The Verge published Thursday, Zuckerberg said Facebook has been a good source of “authoritative information” about the pandemic and shouldn’t be blamed for the spread of bad ideas. “I think it’s more than 2 billion people around the world, access authoritative information about COVID over the course of the pandemic by putting it
Associated Press
Dems renew questions about FBI background check of Kavanaugh
Senate Democrats are raising new concerns about the thoroughness of the FBI’s background investigation into Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh after the FBI revealed that it had received thousands of tips and had provided “all relevant” ones to the White House counsel’s office. FBI Director Christopher Wray, responding to longstanding questions from Democrats, disclosed in a letter late last month that it had received more than 4,500 tips as it investigated the nominee’s past following his 2018 nomination by President Donald Trump. The process was the first time that the FBI had set up a tip line for a nominee undergoing Senate confirmation, Wray said.
Deadline
Delta Variant In Los Angeles: 20% Of Covid Cases Now Among Vaccinated Residents
“The Delta variant is a game-changer,” said Los Angeles County Public Health Director Barbara Ferrer said on Thursday. Ferrer announced that, as the Delta variant has become more prevalent in Los Angeles County, the percentage of infections happening among fully-vaccinated residents is also rising. In March, vaccinated people accounted for only 2% of all infections. […]
The Guardian
Tokyo 2020 predictions: Guardian US writers predict Team USA’s medal haul
Sport by sport, event by event, our team assess who will be picking up the Olympic medals Team USA will claim in Tokyo Simone Biles, left, and Sunisa Lee of the United States chat while training on floor exercise for artistic gymnastics on Thursday at Ariake Gymnastics Center ahead of the 2020 Summer Olympics in Tokyo, Japan. Photograph: Ashley Landis/AP Medal count winner These Olympics are more unpredictable than usual due to the absence of many qualifying events over the last year, but the Un
Reuters
U.S. names special envoy to Haiti to help facilitate peace, probe
The United States on Thursday announced a special envoy to help coordinate U.S. assistance in Haiti, including efforts promoting long-term peace and elections after the assassination of Haitian president Jovenel Moise this month. Daniel Foote, a career member of the Senior Foreign Service, will work alongside the U.S. Ambassador Michele Sison, the State Department said in a statement. “The Special Envoy will engage with Haitian and international partners to facilitate long-term peace and stability and support efforts to hold free and fair presidential and legislative elections,” the department said.
Associated Press Videos
NYC: Health care staff must vaccinate or be tested
Mayor Bill de Blasio says New York will require staff at city-run hospitals and health clinics to either get vaccinated or tested weekly. De Blasio’s order announced Wednesday will not apply to teachers, police officers and other city employees. (July 21)
Associated Press
Could potential Texas/OU move tip realignment dominos?
Barry Alvarez lived through the tidal wave of conference realignment that swept over college sports in the early 2010s as Wisconsin’s athletic director, watching the Big Ten grow to 14 teams from the Midwest to the East Coast. Another round of shuffling could be on the horizon, with Texas and Oklahoma initiating discussions with the Southeastern Conference about leaving the Big 12 and joining what is already college football’s strongest league.