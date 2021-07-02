FaZe Clan cut Kay, suspend three over alleged scam – Reuters

FaZe Clan fired content creator Frazier “Kay” Khattri and suspended three other team members in relation to an alleged cryptocurrency scam.

Jarvis “Jarvis” Khattri, “Nikan” and “Teeqo” received indefinite suspensions from the team, FaZe announced Thursday.

The team tweeted, “FaZe Clan had absolutely no involvement with our members’ activity in the cryptocurrency space, and we strongly condemn their recent behaviour.”

According to media reports, the four FaZe members promoted to their online followers a “Save the Kids” crypto token that allegedly was donating part of its proceeds to charity.

The currency soon lost value, prompting allegations that the four engaged in a “pump-and-dump scam,” in which influencers attract buyers, then sell high before the price plummets.

Kay posted on Twitter, “I want you all to know that I had no ill intent promoting any crypto alt coins. I honestly & naively thought we all had a chance to win, which just isn’t the case. I didn’t vet any of this with my team at FaZe and I now know I should have.

“While I’m very passionate about the crypto space, it’s extremely complicated & I still have a lot to learn & I caution everyone to look closely before investing.

“It was so irresponsible of me to speak publicly about any coins without knowing more & knowing now that they can do more harm than good.

“I’m really struggling with the fact that I let you all down & more importantly anyone whose trust I’ve lost. My fans mean the world to me and I wouldn’t be where I am today without you.”

