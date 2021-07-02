FaZe Banks distances himself from “pump and dump” crypto drama – Dexerto

Hours after FaZe Clan announced that it had dropped Kay and suspended Jarvis, Nikan, and Teeqo amid cryptocurrency ‘pump and dump’ controversy, co-owner Richard ‘Banks’ Bengston has now distanced himself from the drama.

FaZe Clan dropped a major announcement across social media on July 1, revealing that four of its most popular influencers were being dropped or suspended in light of recent engagements with sponsored cryptocurrencies.

Kay was let go from the organization altogether, while his younger brother Jarvis was suspended along with Nikan and Teeqo. All four were hit with these consequences after reportedly ‘pumping and dumping’ a range of altcoins, namely, the ‘Save The Kids’ token.

This label is applied when influencers promote a relatively obscure coin, encouraging their audience to buy in and drive up the value before they cash out and make a profit as the value then begins to tank.

A number of FaZe members have evidently been involved in such schemes. However, Banks has broken his silence on the matter, assuring that he never engaged with ‘pump and dump’ promotions.



Twitter: Banks Banks promoted a new cryptocurrency on May 27 before quietly deleting all traces.

In a since-deleted Twitter post from May 27, Banks was seen pushing BankSocial.io. In his promotion, Banks offered $10,000 to a “lucky” fan that spread the announcement.

“This is a project I f**k with heavily and truly believe is the next one to pop,” he said.

Prior to his post, the newly established crypto was valued at roughly $0.000005 USD, according to CoinGecko. The token then soared to a peak value of $0.00000919 — 2.5 times its valuation — within 24 hours of his tweet before plummeting. It currently sits at a value of $0.00000115, down eight-fold from its peak.

Despite this, Banks looked to distance himself from ‘pumping and dumping’ accusations as other FaZe members became implicated. “I’ve never one time been a part of a pump and dump,” he stressed in a July 2 Twitter thread.

“That’s never happened. My wallet’s public. I wasn’t part of any of this. I’m an open book and have an actual love for this space.”



Twitter: Banks Banks broke his silence on the cryptocurrency drama hours after FaZe released a statement.

As one of the co-owners of FaZe Clan, Banks is yet to issue a separate statement following on from the actions of Kay, Jarvis, Nikan, and Teeqo.

This news stems from a wave of recent backlash with many of the world’s biggest influencers lashing out at those “scamming” their fans with ‘trashy’ cryptocurrencies.