fayose-undergoes-back-surgery-abroad

Former Governor of Ekiti State, Ayo Fayose, has undergone a back surgery overseas.

According to his brother, Isaac and ex-aide, Lere Olayinka, this was the second surgery the former governor was having in five months.

They stated that the surgery became necessary following injuries sustained during an attack on him during the 2018 Ekiti governorship election.

Fayose reportedly had the first surgery on his neck in February 2022.