fayemi-visits-professor-eleka-over-father’s-death

Ekiti State Governor, Dr Kayode Fayemi on Wednesday paid a condolence visit to the Ikere-Ekiti residence of former Deputy Governor, Prof Kolapo Olusola Eleka to commiserate with the family on the death their late father, Pa Olusola Ojo Eleka; who passed on Monday.

Dr Fayemi, who was warmly received by Professor Eleka, siblings, wife and other family members, said the late Eleka was a typical Ekiti man who raised his children with the right education and discipline, adding that it didn’t come as a surprise that the children are now men and women of impeccable character, doing excellently well in their chosen careers.

Governor Fayemi in the condolence register, described the late Eleka as a respected community leader and politician who lived an exemplary and impactful life that typified Ekiti values, adding that many of the deceased’s children have contributed and still contributing to the development of the state.

“We thank the Lord for a life of service and sacrifice by our father who passed away on the 11th of July, 2022. He lived a life of impact and exemplified Ekiti values in all their ramifications, producing exemplary children who have also actively contributed to the development and growth of Ekiti State. May Papa’s soul rest in perfect peace. Amen.”

The Governor, during the visit also commended Eleka, a professor of Building Technology, for his service to the state as a former Deputy Governor, and for recently offering to provide free lecturing services to Students of the Department of Building Technology at the state-owned Bamidele Olumilua University of Education, Science and Technology, Ikere- Ekiti (BOUESTI).

“It is a time to celebrate as much as we want to be unhappy, none of us wants to see the departure of our loved ones not at least someone who had lived a life of impact and a life of service to the community and had reared so many excellent breeds in the course of his sojourn on this mortal earth.

“As my brother was describing what each and every member of the family does, it is clear that papa must have been a typical Ekiti disciplinarian father who insisted at all times (the way my own late father used to do) that your name is more important than anything to you.

“Mama I won’t say you won’t feel it but you will take it because you can’t query God. Baba has done well, he lived a life that was exemplary, a life that was clearly productive both in pro-creational term and also in the service to the community”, he counselled the widow, madam Eunice Eleka.

Earlier, Prof Eleka, in his welcome remarks, thanked Governor Fayemi for honouring the family with the visit after he had earlier called to commiserate with him over his father’s death.

He described Dr Fayemi as a strategist and a leader who doesn’t make noise about his development strides and achievements, adding that he has taken out time to study and identify the Governor’s many virtues.

In a related development, the Governor also paid a condolence visit to the widow and family members of the late Chairman, Ekiti State Teaching Service Commission, Babatunde Abegunde in Ado- Ekiti.

Dr Fayemi, during the visit, described the late politician as a trustworthy party leader and public servant who gave his best to the party and the government of Ekiti State during his lifetime.

The Governor was accompanied by some members of the State Teaching Service Commission and was received by the widow, Mrs Racheal Abegunde and one of the sons.

Governor Fayemi who eulogised the late Abegunde said the late politician would be remembered for his wise counsel and dedication to duty. He prayed God to grant the children and family left behind the fortitude to bear the loss.