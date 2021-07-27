All the sessions from Transform 2021 are available on-demand now. Watch now.

On this episode of Last of the Nintendogs, the crew talks about their favorite Nintendo 64 games. And the hype for Metroid: Dread has GamesBeat editor Jeff Grubb going back to try Metroid: Other M once again.

Reviews editor Mike Minotti, meanwhile, can finally talk about Ace Attorney and Neo The World Ends With You. The crew also answers your questions.

Tune in for that and much more!

Join the podcast’s Discord server

Jeff Grubb’s Twitter

Mike Minotti’s Twitter

Watch live Friday afternoons on YouTube (subscribe and ring the bell)

Subscribe to the RSS

Listen on Anchor.fm

Listen on Apple Podcasts or iTunes

Spotify