FAUG introduces Team Deathmatch mode with new weapons in beta: All you need to know – Firstpost

FP TrendingJun 29, 2021 17:14:58 IST

FAUG was recently released as a PUBG Mobile alternative in India. While it generated some hype, it was quick to be forgotten, especially when Battlegrounds Mobile India was announced. To get back in the game, it is now getting the Team Deathmatch mode. nCore Games, via a tweet, has revealed that FAUG is getting the new TDM mode. TDM or Team Deathmatch mode is similar to the game modes seen on Call of Duty (CoD) Mobile and even Battlegrounds Mobile India.

FAUG

This comes after nCore Games, a few months ago, announced the same. The game is also expected to get more modes in the future.

Bullets will fly when FAUG face their dushman in deadly team battles! Join beta release of FAUG’s TDM mode & let your feedback be heard! Limited slots only! Download now https://t.co/v9kL8PfnTC#LargestVaccineDrive #MaskUp@vishalgondal @akshaykumar @dayanidhimg@BharatKeVeer pic.twitter.com/ERw5fQj22T — nCORE Games (@nCore_games) June 27, 2021

The mode will allow players to form a group of five people and compete with another group of five players. The TDM mode comes with a new Bazaar map that showcases various Indian scenes.

It is also suggested that TDM will provide users with a number of weapons to fight it out. There will be weapons like guns and knives. This is different from FAUG‘s initial Campaign mode that makes use of hand weapons to fight the opponents.

The new FAUG TDM mode is currently available as part of the game’s beta. The mode is available on a separate version of the game, which is available as FAUG (early access). There isn’t any word on when the mode will be available for all users.

For those who don’t know, FAUG was recently made available for iPhone users after being launched in January for Android users only.

If you don’t know, the game is set in the Galwan Valley wherein Indian soldiers are seen fighting the Chinese soldiers for the sake of their country.