Fauci weighs in on if US should collaborate with Wuhan labs in future

Dr. Anthony Fauci spoke about the possibility of future NIH collaboration with labs in China – like the Wuhan labs – after officials overseeing an intelligence review into the origins of the coronavirus now believe the lab leak theory is at least a credible explanation for Covid-19’s origins.

Source: CNN

State of the Union

