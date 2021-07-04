fauci:-covid-deaths-among-unvaccinated-are-“avoidable-and-preventable”

Anthony Fauci expressed sadness at the “avoidable and preventable” coronavirus-related deaths among unvaccinated people during an appearance Sunday on NBC’s “Meet the Press.”

Why it matters: The Biden Administration missed its goal to have at least 70% of U.S. adults vaccinated with at least one dose by July 4.

More than 600,000 people have died from Covid-19 in the United States, per Politico. The rate has declined since the coronavirus vaccines became publicly available.

Meanwhile, a new ABC News/Washington Post poll found that three in 10 adults have not received the vaccine and “definitely” or “probably” don’t plan to get it.

Of that group, 73% say U.S. officials have exaggerated the risks posed by the delta variant. Meanwhile, Nearly 80 percent believe they have little or no risk of getting sick from COVID.

What they’re saying: About the deaths, Fauci said, “It’s really sad and tragic that most all of these are avoidable and preventable.”

“We’re dealing with a historic situation with this pandemic, and we do have the tools to counter it,” he continued. “So for goodness’ sakes, put aside all of those differences and realize that the common enemy is the virus.”

“There are people throughout the world who would do anything to get vaccines.”

