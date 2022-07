JAMMU: A father and his son were killed in a landslide in a remote village of Jammu’s Reasi following incessant rain, police sources said on

Thursday

.

“Mohammad Shafi, 65, and son

Abdul Rashid

, 30, were on the way home when they came under a landslide triggered by incessant rain in the

Arnas

area yesterday (Wednesday) evening,” a police source said. “Villagers retrieved the bodies from under the debris.”