Father of Chelsea target Endrick confirms negotiations with rival European giants

The father of in-demand Palmeiras starlet Endrick has, on Saturday, provided a fresh insight into his son’s future.

The name of Brazilian sensation Endrick has of course long taken its name front and centre in the headlines across Europe.

This comes with the attacker, despite being just 16 years of age, having piqued the attentions of a number of the continent’s biggest clubs.

To this point, it is Spanish and European champions Real Madrid who have been most widely tipped to actually land Endrick.

Los Blancos, of course, have a stellar recent track record when it comes to developing young Brazilian talents, as evidenced by the ever-increasing influence of Vinicius Jr. and Rodrygo.

Some outlets in Spain even went as far as to claim earlier this month that directors from the Bernabeu had flown out to Sao Paulo, in a bid to beat out the competition, and close an early deal with their counterparts at Palmeiras.

If the latest comments on the part of Endrick’s father are anything to go by, however, then, in fact, Real appear to have been overtaken in the race for one of world football’s most exciting talents.

The new frontrunners to land Endrick? Paris Saint-Germain.

Speaking to the media on Saturday, Douglas was asked for an insight into his son’s future as things stand.

And the Brazilian went on to reveal that his son – also a known target of Premier League heavyweights Chelsea – has been the subject of an official proposal by way of French champions PSG:

Endrick’s father Douglas: “Paris Saint-Germain are the only club that opened negotiations with Palmeiras with an official proposal, as things stand”. 🚨🔴🔵🇧🇷 #PSG

“There are many club from different countries keen on signing him. PSG have already moved”, tells Canal do Nicola. pic.twitter.com/X3wuvptRQP

— Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) November 19, 2022

Wayne Rooney names his contenders for World Cup Golden Boot2022 World Cup | Five players Chelsea should monitor this winter in Qatar

–