father-narrates-how-kidnappers-who-demanded-n50m-ransom-killed-his-son-after-collecting-n500,000

A Nigerian father, Malam Tukur, has narrated how kidnappers killed his 32-year-old son, Abdulmalik Tukur, after collecting N500,000 ransom.

The young man was kidnapped from his family house in Vinkilang community in Yola, Adamawa state capital, along with six others on Monday, August 1.

The other five were released after their families paid a ransom of N400,000 for each of them. However, Malam Tukur said the kidnappers demanded for N50 million to secure the release of his son.

After three days of negotiation, they finally agreed on N500,000 and his family sent a representative to deliver the said amount at a spot in bush.

When the money was delivered around 7pm on Thursday, the kidnappers made the victim and the representative count the money to make sure it was all three.

“After they helped them count the notes, they released Tukur to return home. As he started walking to freedom, they shot him without any explanation,” his father told Daily Trust.

The bereaved father said his son’s murder has left him and the rest of his family in shock, but they have left the matter to God.

Abdulmalik, a graduate of Btech Biotechnology from Futy (now Modibbo Adama University), has been mourned by friends and family on social media.

A former classmate, Chinenye Sylvester described him as a fun loving, intelligent, and jovial young man.

Another friend wrote,

“One of the best students in my class. Full of big dreams and a friend to everyone that crosses his path. This is heartbreaking.”

“Malik is a young man full of dreams, his family struggled to give him good education by attending the best schools in town despite their economic background. Unfortunately they didn’t reap what they sow. But then as people of faith that’s the will of God.”